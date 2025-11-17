Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $35,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PPA stock opened at $150.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $160.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

