Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.5714.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

