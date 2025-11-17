Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $791.8182.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $3,268,830,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $882,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,677,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
