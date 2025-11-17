Intrust Bank NA Sells 286 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $980.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.69. The company has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

