Intrust Bank NA Has $2.12 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 107,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,164,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $579.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,341 shares of company stock worth $29,204,998. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

