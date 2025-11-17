Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

IFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $39.50 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $486.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 20,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $395,019.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,093,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,758,539.68. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.