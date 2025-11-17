Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.64.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

