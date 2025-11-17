Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Progyny by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Progyny by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $124,211. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $24.55 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.