Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Progyny by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Progyny by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $124,211. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Price Performance
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $24.55 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
