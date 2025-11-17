Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 446,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $787.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $41,283.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,482.08. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $460,601.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,112.56. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,072 shares of company stock worth $870,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.