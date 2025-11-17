Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,502 Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 238.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BOW stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

