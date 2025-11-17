Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 363,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,450 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 148.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at $605,811.36. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $56.85 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

