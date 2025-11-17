Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,690 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 170,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.