Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE DT opened at $46.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,602 shares of company stock worth $1,927,879 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

