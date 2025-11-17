Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 91.8% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

