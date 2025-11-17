Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 19.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Wall Street Zen cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

