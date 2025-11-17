Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $402,000 in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 369.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,252,000.

REV Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REVG. Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

