Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Dole PLC $DOLE

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Dole were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOLE. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dole during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dole during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dole by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Dole by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dole in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dole in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dole in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dole Price Performance

NYSE DOLE opened at $13.97 on Monday. Dole PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Dole had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dole PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dole Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Dole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.67%.

Dole announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dole Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

Featured Stories

