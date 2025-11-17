Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Decreases Stake in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 65.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.