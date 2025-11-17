Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sezzle by 49,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEZL shares. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 8.64.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,505. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,417.50. The trade was a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sezzle

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.