Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 239,190 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,190 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 713.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in First Horizon by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 262,768 shares of company stock worth $5,721,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

