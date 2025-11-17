Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

