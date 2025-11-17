Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 180,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,258,000 after buying an additional 389,852 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $1,915,000.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

