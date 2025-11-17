Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $577.64 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

