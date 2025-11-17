Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,731 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 549,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 251,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at $110,580,904.22. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.2%

MLI opened at $106.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.