Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mattel worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 409.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research cut Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.