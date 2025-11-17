Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Pathward Financial worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,679,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $466,490.88. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $68.86 on Monday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

