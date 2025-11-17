Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,953,040 shares of company stock valued at $286,720,474 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

