Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,053 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Solventum worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $35,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Solventum by 139.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 336,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $23,572,000.

SOLV stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

