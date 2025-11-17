Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,879 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,112. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,306,795. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

