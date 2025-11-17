Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Archrock worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $43,092,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,388,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,406,000 after purchasing an additional 461,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 84.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other news, Director Jason C. Rebrook bought 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $241,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,930.87. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

