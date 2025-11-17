Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,581 Shares of Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Adeia worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,317,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Adeia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adeia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adeia by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 528,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter worth $11,622,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Adeia had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.24 million. Adeia has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

