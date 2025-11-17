Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 182 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTWO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.09 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,514,000 after purchasing an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

