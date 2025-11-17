Insider Selling: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $56,257.08 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Canney sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $56,257.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,154.26. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $849.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,315.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,234.00 to $1,253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,159.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

