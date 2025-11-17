Insider Selling: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $193,244.34 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,542 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $193,244.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 331,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,329.36. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $16.24.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after purchasing an additional 425,674 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 978,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in RealReal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,321,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 143,165 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,628,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 162,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in RealReal by 501.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.