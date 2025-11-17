Insider Selling: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Sells $99,356.66 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Powl sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $99,356.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,723.02. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 127.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.