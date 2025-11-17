Insider Selling: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells 139,689 Shares of Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

CocaCola stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

