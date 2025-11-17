Insider Buying: CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Insider Acquires 870 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Robin Alfonso purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,147 per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.90.
CVS Group Trading Down 1.2%
CVSG stock traded down GBX 14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,130. 961,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,803. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 791 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,279.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,256.77. The company has a market cap of £809.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52.
CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVS Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
