Insider Buying: Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Cyrus Taraporevala acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 per share, with a total value of £284,000.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 1.3%

BPT stock traded down GBX 3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 281. 1,459,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 310.54. Bridgepoint Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 229.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 410. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 345 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 424 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 360 to GBX 395 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

