Insider Buying: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) CFO Buys $110,232.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,340. The trade was a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 158.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,417,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

