Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.1550, with a volume of 27366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.2350.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $188,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.