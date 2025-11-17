Inkwell Capital LLC Sells 18,742 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Inkwell Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Inkwell Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 6,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

