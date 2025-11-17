Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.9%

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $98.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $99.17.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

