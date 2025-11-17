iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $62.03 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is www.iex.ec/blog. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.79224053 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $16,296,127.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

