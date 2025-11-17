i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 0.6%

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 268,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,681. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $936.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In other news, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,669.76. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 43,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

