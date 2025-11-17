Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $374,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,230,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after buying an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

