Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $268.20 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $15.27 or 0.00016317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $268.20 million and approximately $279.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.44 or 0.00694098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,368 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.