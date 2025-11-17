HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.5250. 7,724,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,824,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIVE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $847.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 3.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.16 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,584,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

