Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HI shares. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after buying an additional 1,502,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

