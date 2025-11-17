HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,898 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.94% of HF Sinclair worth $148,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 47.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,596 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

