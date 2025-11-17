Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 37300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Hempalta Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

